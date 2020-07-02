More pets are lost on Independence Day than any other day of the year. Just ask animal control officers who struggle to round up spooked runaways on the 5th, 6th and 7th — and veterinary professionals who work in animal hospitals and see the fallout.
"Definitely make sure your dog has current tags," said Sarah Olivarez, a veterinary technician at 4 Paws Hospital in Bakersfield. "And microchipping your pet is a good idea, too."
If your dog or cat freaks out on the Fourth and heads for the hills, the chances of having her returned safely increases with the use of the identifying chips and up-to-date tags.
"Fireworks can be too much for some dogs," Olivarez said. They have more acute hearing and their sense of smell is more sensitive, so the sounds and smells caused by fireworks can raise anxiety levels.
Some pet owners opt to place their animals in a board and care facility. Others use vet-approved medications.
Simple safety tips for pets include keeping animals indoors when Independence Day revelers are setting the night on fire.
"Make sure your area is secure," Olivarez said. A terrified dog may jump a fence it's never jumped before. Or dig under it.
We asked locals on Facebook what they do to make sure their pets stay safe and sane — even when the fireworks aren't.
Retired communications professional Sandra Dralle said the problem isn't confined to the Fourth. In many parts of Bakersfield, the flashes, booms and bangs start early and end late on the calendar, despite legal prohibitions.
"We have had fireworks every night for months, and Sunday night ... it was like a war zone in my neighborhood," Dralle commented.
Music promoter KayKay Jagger said she keeps her two pooches in the house when fireworks are active.
"I comfort them and my neighbor gave me some doggie downers for them. They're safe and recommended."
Olivarez agreed that approved medications can be helpful, but cautioned against dosing pets with drugs designed for humans.
However, Katrina Barnum Huckins said her dog's vet recommended Benadryl, the common, over-the-counter allergy medicine, for dogs.
"Don’t know about cats," she said on Facebook. "Safe. Cheap. Been around for years."
Some veterinarians recommend mitigating the random crackles and explosive booms of fireworks with the sound of a TV or music to distract your animals.
Fatima Al-Bugharin says she puts on relaxing music.
"Binaural music for dogs or Dr. Jeffrey Thompson Deep Sleep music ... both on Pandora," she said. "Works wonders for us."
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, fireworks debris may be harmful to curious animals. Even if you didn't set it off, it can make its way into your yard. So be vigilant.
Dralle is one of the lucky ones. Her dogs are not particularly bothered by Independence Day celebrations, although they can get a little stressed.
"Of course, they think they should get extra treats for the stress," she said. "They play every angle they can find."
Since mist people are home this year OR SHOULD BE, they can comfort and distract their pets with playtime.
