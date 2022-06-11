Independence Day fireworks to be held at The Park at River Walk

The sky will be illuminated as the city of Bakersfield's Independence Day celebration and fireworks show will be held at The Park at River Walk on Monday, July 4.
After a two-year absence, live entertainment will return to the stage of the Dignity Health Amphitheatre beginning at 6 p.m., with music by Foster Campbell starting at 6:30 p.m.
Zambelli Fireworks will produce the fireworks show, which this year is sponsored by the Robert and Kari Grimm Family Foundation and Mechanics Bank, according to a city news release.
The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m., with musical accompaniment provided by KUZZ.
The celebration will also be streamed live on 23ABC’s digital platforms: TurnTo23.com, as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Food vendors expected to have booths at the park include Carnie Kettle Corn, El Churro Loco, Fuego’s Tacos, Get Twisted, Itoyz, KV Southern Style BBQ and Poppi’s Pastami & More.