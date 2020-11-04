Incumbents in the 32nd and 34th Assembly District races held strong leads in their respective races early Wednesday.
With all precincts partially reporting, Democrat Rudy Salas led GOP challenger Todd Cotta with 56.1 percent of votes compared to the Hanford Republican's 43.9 percent.
The tally does not include uncounted mail-in and provisional ballots, according to the California Secretary of State's website. It was unclear as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday how many ballots remain uncounted.
The 32nd District covers parts of Kern and Kings counties. Salas, running for his fifth term, was leading by more than 7,000 votes; so far 62,283 votes have been tallied in the race.
In the 34th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, widened his lead overnight to 64.1 percent of the votes with all precincts partially reporting results. His challenger, Bakersfield Democrat Julie Solis, slipped to 35.9 percent.
Fong, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016, led by 29,000 votes in the most recent update just after 6 a.m. Wednesday in a district that is entirely contained within Kern County.
The sprawling 34th District is anchored by Bakersfield and encompasses the southern ends of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada, along with the Tehachapi Mountains and a section of the northern Mojave Desert. The district includes Bear Valley Springs, Maricopa, Oildale, Ridgecrest, Taft and Tehachapi.