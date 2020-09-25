Bakersfield City Councilmen Andrae Gonzales and Bruce Freeman, who represent wards 2 and 5 respectively, will be running unopposed in the general election.
Both Gonzales and Freeman are running for their second terms.
Gonzales was first elected in 2016 after serving on the Bakersfield City School District Board of Education. He works as the CEO of Stewards Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps adults with mental disabilities manage their income.
Freeman was elected into office in 2017 during a special election. He was the president of Castle & Cooke’s Mainland Community Division for over 21 years, and graduated from Harvard University before earning a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
He has not yet served a complete term.
(6) comments
At a professional organization's officer installation banquet I attended a couple of years ago, Andrae was the keynote speaker. My support of his election was affirmed in hearing someone speak with the vision and clarity I normally associate with people in much higher positions of leadership.
This time he's running for council unopposed. Regardless, I say give him a well deserved vote of affirmation.
Freeman must of lost his youthful idealism...who goes to Harvard to get a English degree?...the lure of mucho greenbacks......the loss of innocence
I guess he didn't like teaching...money money money ...Bruce Freeman was President of Castle, Cooke's Mainland Communities Division for over 21 years, retiring in 2014. During that time he led the development of over five square miles in Southwest Bakersfield including master-planned communities such as Seven Oaks, Brimhall, Brighton, Silvercreek, and commercial projects such as The Marketplace, The Riverwalk, Gosford Village, and Stockdale Industrial Park. Prior to coming to Bakersfield, Bruce was President of a major Southern California home builder. After graduating from Harvard University, Bruce began his career as a high school English teacher and football coach. After 5 years of teaching, he returned to school and earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. After two years with an international consulting company, McKinsey & Company, Bruce began a career in real estate development which lasted 33 years. Bruce serves on the City's Planning and Development Committee, where he is chairman, as well as on the Community Services and the Personnel Committees.
This town is too big for any seat to be unopposed. Shameful.
Now's your chance Dweeb...
#RunDweebRun
Lol !!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.