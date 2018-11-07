An infusion of oil and gas money into the Arvin City Council race seemed to be doing the trick late Tuesday — but then, Wednesday morning, came the final numbers.
Incumbent Jazmin Robles rallied to finish first in the eight-person race for three available council seats, and former planning commissioner Olivia Trujillo made a late leap to finish third.
In between was Mark Franetovich who, along with Daniel "Nano" Borreli Jr. and Abdo Algabyali, benefited from campaign contributions from the California Independent Petroleum Association and assorted business and conservative interests said to be motivated by Arvin's recent enactment of an ordinance limiting activity related to oil and gas production.
Borreli faded late to finish in fourth, out of the money, and Algabyali was fifth.
Robles finished with 18.4 percent, Franetovich with 16.4 percent and Trujillo with 16.3 percent.
Supporters of Franetovich, Borreli and Algabyali included prominent local politicians like Republican state senate candidate Shannon Grove, an Arvin native, and Bakersfield City Councilman Willie Rivera, a Democrat whose day job is CIPA spokesman.
Whether the reconfigured Arvin council reconsiders the ordinance, as might have been expected, is now somewhat in doubt; the pro-oil three would have been likely votes to overturn it.
Robles supported the ordinance, which was enacted last summer. Trujillo is on record as supporting the ordinance as well.
Jess Ortiz, an incumbent; Matt Look; and Juvenal Benitez were all under 10 percent.
Other Central valley cities are said to be watching the Arvin situation closely and pondering their own ordinances limiting aspects of oil and gas production in populated areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.