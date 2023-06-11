They combat homelessness. They improve health. They provide educational support to underserved youth, and boost the arts and protection of the environment.
They are the 2023 California Nonprofits of the Year, selected by each state lawmaker and honored last week during a luncheon outside the state Capitol in Sacramento in a ceremonial tip-of-the-hat to 114 California organizations lawmakers believe play a critical role in their respective communities.
In the Central Valley, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, chose the Bakersfield Angels, which provides support to foster youth.
“It is a privilege to honor Bakersfield Angels for the incredible work they do for our children in foster care and the families that care for them,” Fong said in a statement. “With thousands of children and youth experiencing foster care in the Central Valley, the need for services and support is immense and Bakersfield Angels continues to grow their programs to support families in need.”
Fong highlighted two programs spurred by the nonprofit, both of which are geared toward bettering the lives of foster children: The Love Box Program, which matches youth and their foster family with a single person or group of volunteers who meet on a monthly basis to provide various support; the other is the Dare to Dream program, which also connects youth to mentors who provide advice and support.
“We believe that each and every child who is experiencing foster care has the ability to write their own story and we are committed to walking alongside them every step of the way,” said Allison McClain, founder of Bakersfield Angels. “We are so grateful to have been recognized by Assemblyman Fong and we look forward to continuing to serve our community.”
Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, who represents portions of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties, chose the Fresno-based Light House Recovery Program.
“The Light House Recovery Program has been instrumental in providing critical support to individuals and families struggling with addiction in our community," Grove said in a statement. "Through their tireless commitment to helping those in need and their dedication to providing compassionate care."
Vikki Luna, founder and CEO of Light House, noted that the program since 2007 has helped women overcome addiction and become self-sufficient, with successful outcomes for more than 80% of those who complete the program.
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, recognized the Central Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross for its rapid response to extraordinary storms earlier this year that inundated much of California with flooding.
"The Central Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross was an essential part of the emergency response efforts during the historic and unprecedented flooding that devastated the Central Valley,” Hurtado wrote in an email Friday. “Their work saved lives, and gave hope to thousands of families when they needed it most. On behalf of all those they served in Senate District 16, and throughout the Central Valley, it was an honor to recognize them as our Nonprofit of the Year."
Meanwhile, freshman Sen. Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano, chose the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, which is currently the region’s sole clinic for people who contract valley fever.
"One of the things that sets the Valley Fever Institute apart is its ability to offer treatments that are not widely available in most areas,” Danielle Kernkamp, director of marketing and communications at the hospital, wrote in a statement. “As a result, patients from local, regional, national and international communities seek specialized care at the Valley Fever Clinic.”