Increased containment of French Fire prompts re-opening of last closed road

The French Fire, burning west of Lake Isabella, has burned 26,745 acres and is 87 percent contained, according to the Great Basin Incident Management Team on Thursday. The number of burned acres has not grown since Tuesday, but containment has increased.
Teresa Benson, a supervisor with the U.S. Forest Service, said the fire was human caused and “suspicious in nature.” The fire began Wednesday, Aug. 18. Fire officials estimate complete containment will be reached Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 155, from Wofford Heights to Glennville because of the increased containment. There are no evacuation orders or warnings in place.
The Red Cross placed its evacuation center at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School on standby.