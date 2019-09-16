The Income Property Association of Kern will host a Business Taxes & Legal Structures luncheon on Wednesday with guest speaker Jay Thompson.
The luncheon will be held at The Mark Restaurant at 1623 19th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
Thompson will speak on his experience as a business advisor for over 30 years. His knowledge of the rental housing industry's tax environment will help guests feel prepared for their tax strategy for 2020, IPAK said in a news release.
Guests will enjoy food, networking, and information from local rental industry experts. Tickets range between $25 to $30, according to IPAK.
For more information and tickets visit eventbrite.
