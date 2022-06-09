Inaugural Maternal Health Fair set for Saturday

A Bakersfield mother is hosting her first-ever maternal health fair Saturday to offer wide-ranging resources all in one place.
Bethany Ministries, located on 1200 Baker Street, will host the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tracy Dominguez, a local mother who lost her pregnant daughter Demi Dominguez after alleged medical negligence, sought to raise awareness for soon-to-be mothers and mothers about different potential health problems, as well as tips for motherhood.
Vendors include My Ultrasound Health Center, which will be offering ultrasounds, as well as midwives, doulas, lactation specialists and representatives from the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and many more.
Nurses will also be on hand to monitor blood pressure and blood sugar.