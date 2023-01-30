 Skip to main content
Inaugural fundraiser for youth development held on slain KCSO Deputy Campas' birthday raises $5K

Devil Pups of Kern County

From left to right, Jesse Campas, Christine Campas, Cheryl Taylor, fourth from left, and Dick Taylor, fifth from left, coordinated a fundraiser in honor of slain Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas. Campas died in a Wasco mass shooting during the summer of 2021.

 Courtesy of Devil Pups Facebook page

An inaugural fundraiser for a youth development program held on a slain Kern County Sheriff’s deputy birthday in his honor raised $5,200, according to event organizers.

Devil Pups teaches kids leadership skills through physical and mental challenges while going through a series of exercises at Camp Pendleton. Slain KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas — who was a Marine — volunteered for Devil Pups and was a supporter of the program.

