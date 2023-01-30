Inaugural fundraiser for youth development held on slain KCSO Deputy Campas' birthday raises $5K

An inaugural fundraiser for a youth development program held on a slain Kern County Sheriff’s deputy birthday in his honor raised $5,200, according to event organizers.
Devil Pups teaches kids leadership skills through physical and mental challenges while going through a series of exercises at Camp Pendleton. Slain KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas — who was a Marine — volunteered for Devil Pups and was a supporter of the program.
Campas’ family and Salty’s BBQ sold meals Jan. 23 — Campas’ birthday — to raise money for the Devil Pups program and a scholarship at East Bakersfield High School. Campas graduated from EBHS.
The money will allow three kids to attend the summer program, according to Devil Pups’ local organizer Dick Taylor, who runs the organization with his wife, Cheryl Taylor.
The sold-out event will run two days instead of one next year, Taylor added.
Campas died in the line of duty July 25, 2021 in a Wasco mass shooting. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot after killing his wife and two sons.