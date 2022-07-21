In with the new at 31st United Way conference

Even a 31-year-old institution can have some tricks up its sleeve.
The United Way of Kern brought its Community Professional Development Conference back to the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center Thursday, with new keynote speakers, fresh workshop titles and an apt theme: “embracing change through creativity and innovation.”
“We wanted to move away from the COVID theme, because that’s what it was last year, in regards to making it out of it,” said United Way of Kern Marketing Manager Gabriel Adame. “Now we’re embracing change — we’re embracing life after COVID.”
The conference was bookended by a pair of keynote speakers, Kern Health Systems CEO Emily Duran and motivational speaker Jovan Glasgow, with 15 workshops split into three sessions throughout the day, and interspersed periods for attendees to peruse exhibitor booths.
Many exhibitors were local firms seeking opportunities to raise brand awareness in the nonprofit sector, to which the conference has historically catered. Some companies attended the conference for the first time, like Strata Credit Union. For Strata’s Eric Duhart, the event was a chance to get his company’s checking and savings accounts back out in the "public eye."
“We kind of took a step back, of course, because of COVID,” Duhart said.
Within the nonprofit field, the conference provided a valuable networking opportunity, many attendees said.
“A lot of the agencies that we work with are here,” said Savannah Maldonado of Community Action Partnership of Kern. CAPK had the goal of “reintroducing” them to its 17 programs, and highlighted its utility assistance offerings Thursday.
Rachel Glauser, communications director for Providence Strategic Consulting, hosted a workshop on “intentional branding” and said she saw it as a chance not only to influence the “emerging leaders” at the conference, but also, by proxy, their coworkers at their various firms.
“All of our workshops have been huge hits so far,” Adame said midway through the day. “We’ve been receiving reviews and surveys already and they’ve been all 5 out of 5.”
And of course United Way itself, which recently moved its expanding staff into the former Bakersfield Californian building downtown, had a sizable presence, with several booths touting its nonprofit services. One concentrated on a relief program seeking to curb homelessness by offering tens of thousands in mortgage relief, which "just started this week," according to Grant Manager Lisa Keosouphanh.
For those wishing to continue their immersion in the nonprofit industry beyond the one-day affair, Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield were on hand. CSUB’s Afaf Aldhulay said master’s programs in business and public administration were receiving the most attention at her booth.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.