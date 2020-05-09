Spending time with mom used to be something Bakersfield sisters Cherrie and Carrie Hernandez took for granted.
For as long as they can remember, 66-year-old Linda Hernandez was there for them, even as Cherrie’s family grew to include four children.
But with increased precautions concerning COVID-19 and the current statewide stay-at-home order, seeing their mom’s smiling face hasn't been easy. It became even more pronounced after Linda suffered a seizure in November, and is now being cared for at Evergreen Bakersfield Post Acute Care facility, which has prohibited visitors since March 11.
“It’s going to be the first one in my whole life that I haven’t been able to sit with her on Mother’s Day,” said Carrie Hernandez. “Whether she was in the hospital for a seizure or a facility, we were always able to visit, no matter what. And this time, we won’t be able to. It’s just been hard because we’ve never been without her. She’s always been there.”
Prior to the facility’s new safety precautions, Cherrie and Carrie would visit their mom several times a week, collecting her dirty laundry, bringing her snacks and often sharing a meal. Now the two have to leave items with Evergreen staff, and can only speak to Linda over the phone.
Still, Cherrie and Carrie are holding out hope they will see her Sunday for Mother’s Day. While they're playing it by ear, a scenario that took place last month could come to fruition once again.
When dropping off snacks to their mom, one of the facility's staff members flagged down the sisters and arranged a “safe” visitation.
“She told us, ‘Your mom really misses you guys,’” said Cherrie, fighting back tears. “She said, ‘Would you guys like to come to the window so she could at least see you guys?' So we got in the car and drove around the other side. We were able to walk all the way up to the window and my sister called her so we could hear each other. They didn’t open the window, but ...
“I was the last one to get out of the car, and everyone else was already walking there. And I knew my mom was going to be emotional. And when she is, it makes me even more emotional. And as the kids and my sister were walking up to her, I could see she was crying and so I immediately started crying, because I’m not used to being away from my mom.”
While the Hernandezes continue to hope for a chance to see Linda on Mother’s Day, other local families have organized special events with loved ones.
STAYING SAFE AND TOGETHER
Marlo Robinson, a mother of six who works as a director of the Care Coordination Center for a health care provider, is planning to be plenty busy Sunday, while at the same time practicing social distancing.
This year, Robinson has altered the Mother's Day schedule to keep everyone safe. Both Marlo and her husband, Randy, have health issues that place them at higher risk if they are infected with COVID-19.
“The kids are making breakfast and they’re setting up tables in the backyard so we can kind of sit diagonally from each other, like two at a table,” Marlo said. “And my oldest daughter found a company that does Zoom painting. We’re going to set up laptops and iPads in the backyard and, as a family, we’re all going to paint the portrait together.”
TECHNOLOGY IMPORTANT OVER LONG DISTANCE
Matt Kennedy, a father of two and principal in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, is planning to have a high-tech Mother’s Day celebration, although admittedly, he’s run across a few challenges trying to get his 73-year-old mom up to speed.
“I normally see my mother at least once a year, sometimes twice a year,” said Kennedy, whose mom, Ann Kennedy, lives in his hometown of Webster, S.D. “This year it’s going to be over a year because of the virus, which is kind of difficult.”
Faced with not seeing Ann for an extended period, Matt and his brother figured out a plan to teach her how to operate the Zoom app on a computer.
“She’s not really receptive to new technology. I think she had a rotary-dial phone until 1995," Matt said. "But she wanted to see what this would look like with the process. Getting her to embrace that she can see her kids and communicate to her grandkids over the computer was initially met with resistance.
“My brother and I have been working on her for about two months to get Zoom on her computer, and we’ve done one practice Zoom with her, and that was entertaining. Kind of like those videos where comedians share stories about teaching their parents how to use the old answering machines back in the ’90s.”
Matt’s wife, Alison, and the kids also are planning to see her mother virtually, using FaceTime on their phones. It's something they’ve grown accustomed to since their grandma, Margaret High, lives in Idaho.
It all sets the stage for what the Kennedys hope is a successful Sunday interaction.
“I'm hopeful that we have some success,” said Matt with a laugh. “It may take two or three times, and there might be one person on the phone and one helping her with the computer ... but it will definitely be entertaining. I think she’ll really be excited to see her kids live, and her grandkids live, and be able to interact with them and get that immediate reaction and communication.”
