In this toy story, Buzz Lightyear avoids infinity and beyond, comes home to boy who loves him

When the wind blows hard across Isabella Lake, you'd better hold onto the things you love.
Five-year-old Sequoyah Clark learned that the hard way Saturday when a gust of wind picked up his favorite cuddle toy, Buzz Lightyear of the movie "Toy Story," and carried Buzz out onto the surface of the lake.
"I thought I would never see him again," Sequoyah later told his mom.
What mom and son weren't counting on is that goodness in people still exists.
The following day, Vanessa Jaeger and her husband, Mike, were fishing on the lake as participants in the Isabella Lake Fishing Derby.
"It was windy," Jaeger recalled. "Then we spotted something floating as we were trolling."
It was Buzz.
The boat slowed as Jaeger crawled out onto the bow, reached down and pulled the hapless space ranger up into the boat.
She thought about discarding it — then immediately rejected that course.
"I work with autistic children," Jaeger said. "So I know if a child brings a toy to the lake, then they obviously love it enough to want it returned."
Late Sunday night she posted a photo of Lightyear to the group Facebook page, Kern River Valley News & Community Info and informed area residents she found Buzz floating in the lake.
"Can't bear to throw (him) away, just in case there's a child needing his or her Buzz Lightyear back," Jaeger said in her post.
The following day, Monday, she took Buzz to the school she works at in Ridgecrest, washed and dried the missing toy and waited.
Then her post struck gold.
Valley residents were going ga-ga over the post. Happiness seemed to be overflowing as a result of the simple gesture.
One comment suggested this type of post has the power to chip away at the hate in the world, one post at a time.
When the boy's mother, Kimberly DeFillipes, saw the post and the photo of Buzz, she couldn't contain her joy.
"It's my Sequoyah's!" she responded.
"He was so so sad that it took off in the wind," she said in her comment. "Let me know when and where we can reunite them please."
Both women were clearly elated. Before long DeFillipes had sent her address to Jaeger with a plan in place.
She kept it all a secret from Sequoyah, not wanting to raise his hopes until she was sure Buzz would come home to him.
But Jaeger did her one better. When Buzz arrived in her mail, Jaeger had included a note from Buzz himself — in Buzz's own letterhead:
"Dear Sequoyah," the note read. "I have some very exciting news for you, Space Ranger.
"I have returned from my special secret mission," Jaeger continued. "I have traveled by boat, truck, and the mail, but I'm so glad to be back home with my human."
The letter is signed, "To infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear."
Later in the week, DeFillipes responded with her own post, including a photo of her 5-year-old holding his fluffy friend.
"Reunited and it feels so good," she said in her post.
"You rock! We appreciate it! The world needs more people like you," she said in praise of Jaeger.
By the time the post had run its course, hundreds had responded.
Jaeger said she was crying "happy tears." And dozens of valley residents were thanking Jaeger for saving Buzz. Area resident Wendy Snodgrass declared how proud the community is of both women.
Jaeger said was actually a bit embarrassed by the attention.
But her co-workers provided her with a fresh outlook.
"I enjoy making people happy," she said. "Especially during these times. We all need to feel good right now."