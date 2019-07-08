A $16,000 reward is being offered for information that could locate Bakersfield 3 victim Baylee Despot, who went missing in April 2018.
Secret Witness of Kern County is posting the reward money, and is also offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder of Micah Holsonbake, another member of the Bakersfield 3, who disappeared in March 2018, and whose arm was found in December of that year.
The Bakersfield Police Department, which is investigating both cases, believes the disappearance and the death are connected.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Garrett at 661-326-3504 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
Secret Witness can be reached at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.