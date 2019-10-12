In the days of the Dust Bowl, the Sunset federal camp came to the rescue of destitute and desperate people who were living on the side of the road.
In a return to the area's roots, the camp — which still operates seasonally housing migrant farmworkers — may help solve a new crisis: homelessness.
"This was why the camp was built back in the 1930s. For the Dust Bowl. Those people lost everything they had and they came out and were camped on the side of the road with what few belongings they had," said Sharon Garrison, who was born in 1946 in the camp. Today she is a caretaker for the historic part of the grounds and helps coordinate the Dust Bowl Days event.
On Tuesday, she and others attended a meeting in Lamont where the Housing Authority of Kern County discussed plans to use the Sunset Camp, a housing complex it owns south of Lamont, to shelter homeless women this winter.
"We can’t go in and say we don’t want those girls because we were in the same boat all those years back," Garrison said.
The Housing Authority's plan calls for up to 50 women to live at the camp from Nov. 15 through March 31, a time of year when the units are normally vacant.
There are currently 136 single women on a waiting list to get into the Bakersfield Homeless Center, the County’s main shelter for women, according to the Housing Authority.
By using the Sunset Camp as temporary housing "we can help vulnerable women find a permanent housing solution and help ensure less women spend this winter outside in the cold," said a draft plan posted on the authority's website.
The authority's executive director, Stephen Pelz, said the facility would have on-site staffing, services, case management and food, as well as transportation and assistance to help the women find permanent housing in the community they came from. At the end of March, any women not moved into permanent housing will be relocated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, he said.
The plan is scheduled for approval at the next Housing Authority Board meeting on Wednesday.
Jose Gonazalez, president of the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, said some community members weren't fond of the idea going into Tuesday's presentation, held during the chamber's monthly general meeting. But they became more open to it once certain questions were answered, such as who would monitor the camp and what services would be provided.
The camp is situated just outside Lamont, about 2 miles south on Sunset Boulevard, next to some apartments, Sunset Middle School and a preschool. He said the community has not had any problems with the camp operating as a migrant labor facility.
"As community members around Kern County, I think we all need to be part of the solution and open up our hearts to see what we can do to help this community that currently doesn’t have housing," Gonzalez said.
In recent weeks, the Kern County Housing Authority had considered housing homeless women at one of its two migrant labor camps in the county. But before word officially got out about the plan, the cities of Shafter and Wasco immediately opposed the idea of using the North Shafter Farm Labor Camp as a potential option.
City leaders in Shafter and Wasco said it primarily had to do with learning of the idea secondhand instead of directly from the Housing Authority. But the idea also raised concerns about public safety and what would happen for women who remain homeless once the camps are scheduled to house migrant workers next spring.
Supervisor David Couch wrote in his weekly column that appears in The Record, a sister publication of The Californian, that his phone was ringing off the hook from Shafter and Wasco community members concerned about the plan. He didn't go so far as to endorse the idea — noting that the Housing Authority is an independent entity — but emphasized the importance of addressing the homeless problem.
“Even in our smaller communities, we see more homeless than before, and we are all conflicted by this,” he wrote. “By the sadness we feel at this human suffering happening before our eyes and by the fear that compels us to shout out ‘Not In My Back Yard.’”
The Housing Authority's Pelz had previously said the Lamont location was more ideal than the camp in the Shafter area because it's closer to services for the homeless and permanent housing in the Bakersfield area.
And now the plan seems to have received a supportive response from the community.
"The community of Lamont understands the need and pointed out the migrant center in the 1930s and 1940s provided a place to live and a fresh start for homeless families coming from Oklahoma and other states," he wrote in an email. "We hope to honor that legacy by using the same Sunset Camp to provide women experiencing homelessness with a safe place to live while they access permanent housing."
