The Kern County Public Health Services Department sent another plea to residents, asking them to get tested for COVID-19 in part to help slow the spread of the virus and to also accelerate efforts in reopening the economy.
Aside from helping identify those infected with the coronavirus, increased testing would likely allow Kern to move into a less restrictive tier in the state’s reopening process. According to public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson, Kern County currently sits in the purple tier, the most restrictive in California’s economic reopening plan.
Kern County has a positivity rate (6.5 percent) that would allow a move into the red tier. However, the county's case rate, because of an artificial offset recently implemented by the state, stands at 7.2 new cases per 100,000 residents over a week, which is higher than the state’s threshold. The unadjusted case rate is 6.3, below the threshold.
Therefore, a push for an increase in local testing continues.
“Our community has made great progress in slowing the spread of the disease and more testing will help us continue to disrupt the spread of the virus and reopen our economy,” Matt Constantine, director of the Kern County Public Health Services Department, said in the news release.
There are nine free testing sites spread throughout the county, either accessible for walk-in and/or drive-up services, the news release said. To find locations and make an appointment, go online to kerncounty.com or call 211.
Also, the county said most local healthcare providers are providing testing including Omni, Clinica Sierra Vista, Kaiser and most urgent cares.
In recent weeks, Kern County officials have expressed frustration with the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom for adjusting COVID-19 metrics, which have interfered with local efforts to reopen.
On Tuesday, Kern County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution demanding Newsom institute a number of changes to the state’s monitoring system that would bring more clarity and participation to counties across California.
