The popular fast food chain In-N-Out Burger plans to open its third Bakersfield restaurant.
Bakersfield City Planning Director Paul Johnson said the company received conditional approval for a restaurant location at 7985 Rosedale Highway. A timeline of when the location is expected to open wasn't provided.
It will be the third In-N-Out restaurant in Bakersfield. Other locations are 5100 Stockdale Highway and 2310 Panama Lane.
