This file photo shows an In-N-Out Burger at the Laval Road exit on Interstate 5, just south of the Highway 99 interchange.

The popular fast food chain In-N-Out Burger plans to open its third Bakersfield restaurant.

Bakersfield City Planning Director Paul Johnson said the company received conditional approval for a restaurant location at 7985 Rosedale Highway. A timeline of when the location is expected to open wasn't provided.

It will be the third In-N-Out restaurant in Bakersfield. Other locations are 5100 Stockdale Highway and 2310 Panama Lane.

