This week the board of the Greenfield Union School District voted to endorse Proposition 15, a ballot initiative that seeks to amend 1978's Proposition 13. That makes it the second school district in Kern County to do so, after Delano Union, and one of the few to come out in support of the measure in the Central Valley.
If passed, the measure would raise revenue for schools and local governments from property taxes on commercial properties whose taxable value is capped at 2 percent annually under Prop. 13.
Some of state's largest school districts have come out in support of the measure, along with the State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and the California Teachers Association: Los Angeles Unified, San Diego Unified and San Francisco Unified. But support isn't limited to coastal parts of the state: Sacramento City, Ontario-Montclair and Chino Valley Unified districts also came out in support.
Besides Greenfield Union and Delano Union, the lone K-12 school districts in the Central Valley that have come out in support of the measure are Fresno Unified and Stockton Unified.
"We’re always trying to fight for Greenfield to be on par with other districts, and this helps us to achieve those goals," said Greenfield Union board member Kyle Wylie.
He added that it will help a district like Greenfield that serves needy families to receive extra funding, which is especially important in the midst of a pandemic when budget forecasting feels uncertain. He said superintendent Ramon Hendrix has helped the district oversee infrastructure upgrades and repairs.
Hendrix said that, if passed, the measure could bring up to $6.7 million to Greenfield annually, citing figures released from School Services of California, Inc., a nonpartisan group that serves school agencies.
"Greenfield Union School District wants to ensure that all of our students receive a first-class education," Hendrix said.
He said the money can be used on infrastructure, but also books, supplies, technology and software. It helps pay to improve services for special needs students, and it could help to expand fine and performing arts programs and extracurricular activities, such as the athletics.
James Hay, public information officer for Delano Union School District, says the district supports Prop. 15 as a way to leverage resources on behalf of their students. He describes the Delano community as "talent-rich but resource-poor."
"We are a community that needs resources so that we can develop our students and develop our families, and so we can raise the socioeconomic status of the community as a whole," Hay said.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation has been trying to work with school districts and encourage them to pass resolutions in support of Prop. 15, saying it will bring crucial resources to students and communities, but support has been thin in the Central Valley.
Cecilia Castro, a deputy director with the organization, said that she believes some districts didn't have the idea of passing a resolution of support on their radar. But she suspects that other school districts are concerned about wading into politics. She says the Mojave Unified Board discussed the issue at a board meeting, but declined to take a position.
Prop. 15 seeks to amend Prop. 13, which forever changed the way schools were funded and the way property was taxed. It is being called a "split-roll tax" because it leaves residential property the way Prop. 13 left it, and targets commercial properties over $3 million. The state legislative analyst's office estimated it could bring in $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion per year to local governments and schools.
School Services of California, Inc. estimates Kern High School District could see between $16 and $29 million, and Bakersfield City School District could see between $12 and $21 million from the measure.
But Dr. Richard Gearhart, CSUB Associate Professor of Economics, says that the tax isn't likely to affect many in Kern County. He pointed to a Beacon Economics study that says the effects will be greatest in areas where real estate values are highest. He says the hardest hit areas of Kern are likely to be warehouse distribution facilities, like IKEA or Target.
He added that political support for a tax of any kind from Sacramento isn't often popular among Kern County residents, even if it doesn't directly affect them.
"People see it as just another tax increase," he said, pointing out the gas tax is still fresh in local residents' minds.
Prominent local Republicans have also come out against Prop. 15., who say the taxes will trickle down to consumers. Assemblymember Vince Fong said increases to schools should come from cuts to poorly managed programs, citing the high-speed rail as an example
"It is Sacramento’s responsibility to properly fund education and cut the many wasteful projects and programs in our state budget," said Fong, in a statement to The Californian. "Taxpayers should not bail out Sacramento’s irresponsible budget choices.”