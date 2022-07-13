In God We Trust hosting annual celebration
The Bakersfield Californian
In celebration of the 66th year of the national motto, In God We Trust Inc. is welcoming former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore as keynote speaker for its annual event July 30.
The organization, which was founded by former Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, expects the event to be a patriotic evening “worthy of celebrating our national motto.”
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is being held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, at 801 Truxtun Ave. Tickets are $125.
For more information, visit ingodwetrustamerica.org.