Delano has chosen the status quo, at least for the time being.
On Monday evening, the City Council chose to reject and delay two proposals that could have altered the political landscape of the city.
However, in both instances, proponents say they plan to continue advocating for the proposals, meaning the council could soon face the same decisions again.
The council chambers were packed Monday when the council was set to discuss making “In God We Trust” the city’s official motto and pass a resolution declaring Delano a sanctuary city.
“It was the most packed meeting for me as a councilmember,” said City Councilman Bryan Osorio. “It was definitely a very tense meeting.”
On a 2-2 vote, with Councilwoman Liz Morris absent, the “In God We Trust” proposal failed to pass.
“When I walked out of the meeting, I felt good,” said Pastor David Vivas, who brought the proposal to the council. “I felt fine because I didn’t take this as a permanent no. We’ll just have to try once again in the near future to place it on the agenda.”
He said he hoped to bring the issue back and have it passed before the end of the year, betting that Morris will vote in favor if she is present at the meeting.
He added that he will amend the proposal to include “E Pluribus Unum,” which means “Out of many, one” and was the de facto motto of the United States until 1956 when Congress voted to make “In God We Trust” the country’s official motto.
“I don’t want people that are opposed to 'In God We Trust' to think that somehow I am calling them un-American or unpatriotic,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are all Americans, whether they embrace that motto or not, we are still Americans and I don’t view them any less.”
Delano has already approved adding “In God We Trust” decals to city police vehicles. The new proposal would make the nation’s motto also the city’s motto.
In a separate vote, the council decided to table the sanctuary city resolution until an August council meeting.
“At the time, it did feel like a defeat,” said Osorio, who proposed the sanctuary city resolution. “But until a vote is taken, I feel like there is still some hope.”
California is already a sanctuary state, meaning law enforcement officers are not supposed to interact with federal immigration agents except under specific circumstances. A resolution declaring Delano as a sanctuary city would be more of a political statement than a change of policy.
“We as a city need to do our own outreach, our own statement,” Osorio said. “Because there are a lot of people, especially undocumented immigrants, who don’t know their rights.”
The resolution would allow city buildings to provide information on civil rights to immigrants, he added.
In August, the council will consider the issue again after amendments are made to ensure the resolution does not exceed California’s own sanctuary state law.
