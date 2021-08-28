You have permission to edit this article.
In God We Trust America to celebrate 65th anniversary of national motto

Bakersfield City Councilmember Jacquie Sullivan is introduced at the In God We Trust — America Recognition Rally at City Hall in this file photo. Sullivan is the driving force behind the organization's efforts to have the motto "In God We Trust" displayed in city halls throughout the United States.

 Californian file photo

In God We Trust America Inc. plans a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the national motto, In God We Trust.

It will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Bakersfield, with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

"As always, our patriotic evening will be exciting and worthy of celebrating our national motto," a program flyer states.

Pat Boone, an American singer, composer, actor and television personality, will be the special guest and will share his personal testimony of faith and highlights of his career.

Reservations can be made and tickets purchased on eventbrite.

