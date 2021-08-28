In God We Trust America to celebrate 65th anniversary of national motto

In God We Trust America Inc. plans a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the national motto, In God We Trust.
It will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Bakersfield, with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.
"As always, our patriotic evening will be exciting and worthy of celebrating our national motto," a program flyer states.
Pat Boone, an American singer, composer, actor and television personality, will be the special guest and will share his personal testimony of faith and highlights of his career.
Reservations can be made and tickets purchased on eventbrite.