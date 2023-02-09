 Skip to main content
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated

The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death.

This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months in prison by a Kern County Superior Court judge. She pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and willful cruelty to a child in a crash where she loaded her five children into a car after imbibing several drinks, and one child was ejected from the vehicle while it rolled over several times near Edwards Air Force Base nearly two years ago, according to investigatory reports by the California Highway Patrol.

