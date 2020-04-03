Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg knew he would be spending long hours at the office when he started his new position, but there was no way he could have imagined this was how his first month would go.
He said he wanted to spend his first few weeks introducing himself to employees and getting up to speed on city operations. Instead, the new coronavirus swept across the United States, forcing all city staff to put aside whatever plans they had for March and April to combat the disease.
“It’s really been a baptism by fire for not only the city manager but the whole executive management team,” said City Councilman Chris Parlier, who was complimentary of Clegg’s first month in office, along with the rest of city staff. “Our employees are really out doing their fair share to keep the city moving.”
Long hours at the beginning of the outbreak have given way to a new normal, Clegg said. All departments have needed to be reorganized as the city helps employees deal with child care issues, new social distancing rules and an anxious public.
The city has attempted to institute coronavirus changes while maintaining focus on several key projects.
Clegg said the hiring of the new police chief remained relatively on schedule, pushed back about a week because of the pandemic. A citizen panel selected by the Police Department Civil Service Board was scheduled to interview and rank the three applicants for the position. Those rankings will then be ratified by the board before being presented to Clegg for his final choice. He expects to make a decision by mid-April.
Another priority, the new homeless shelter at the offices of Calcot Ltd., remains on schedule, Clegg said. With the facility expected to be open this fall, the project has been a priority for city leaders, who hope to create more capacity within the city to house a surging homeless population.
Other priorities include the drafting of an economic development policy, which will be used not only to foster new businesses, but to restore businesses that have been ravished by the pandemic.
All in all, Clegg has had to react fast to the unprecedented times. It would be a challenge for any city manager, much less one freshly hired from another city.
But when asked if he was brought on at the worst possible time, he disagreed.
“It definitely is a challenge, but it is not the absolute worst time,” he said. “The city management business, you should expect handling tough issues. If I wasn’t handling covid, I’d be handling some other tough issue.”
