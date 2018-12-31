Heading into 2019, the city of Bakersfield will turn its attention away from a project that's occupied most of the past decade and look toward a new project that could dominate the next 10 years.
Although many years of work remain on the Thomas Roads Improvement Project, the majority of the project has wrapped up, and much of the administrative work required for the project has been completed.
Various roadblocks, such as a citizens’ lawsuit that stymied the project for years have been decided in the city’s favor in the courts, and state and federal approval has been granted for the last portions of the project.
With a projected timeline of 2022 for the completion of the Centennial Corridor – the $270 million roadway that will connect Highway 58 to Highway 99 – Bakersfield will soon be home to a new roads system that is intended to modernize the city’s aging infrastructure.
Although it’s not over yet, the project the city has been working on for more than ten years is drawing to a close.
City Manager Alan Tandy said he considered the city’s progress on TRIP to be one of the signature successes for Bakersfield in 2018.
As he looks toward 2019, he said spending the earnings from the 1 percent increase to the sales tax will likely take up increasing importance in the future.
“Even though it’s not fully implemented… it will have the most significant long-term impact,” he said. “It will be a major budget change.”
April 1 will mark the first day Bakersfield residents will experience a jump from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent.
Funds from the increase will start rolling in toward the end of the next fiscal year, delaying the full impacts of the influx of cash until next year.
The city expects to earn about $50 million per year from the sales tax increase, which it has said it will spend on hiring 100 police officers, helping alleviate the city’s growing homelessness problem and revitalize the downtown among other goals.
Although it will take three years for the city to bring the officers to active duty, and many of the other tasks associated with the tax increase will require administrative work on the city’s part, Tandy said much of 2019 will be focused on turning the promises made during the election season into reality.
“We’ll be adopting budgets that implement the promises and commitments made in the ballot issue,” he said. “To actually hire the police officers, to actually hire the firefighters.”
But as the city transitions from working on TRIP to administering the sales tax increase, Tandy says he foresees a looming issue on the horizon.
“There are more and more and more complaints about homelessness than there ever was before,” he said. “It’s the largest area of complaints the city receives.”
The annual count of homeless individuals in Kern County is scheduled to occur later this month. Many experts in homelessness expect the count to increase over last year, when 855 people experiencing homelessness were found in the county.
That was an increase over the previous year, after homelessness had fallen for nearly a decade.
In 2019, both city and county agencies will try to reverse the upward trend.
