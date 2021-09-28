In absence of family presence for deceased vets, community fills the gap

Debbie Duffel has never met the family of Mike Stiner, Cleve Spence or Lynn Comfort.
But on a cold and rainy morning in the Tehachapi foothills east of Bakersfield, Duffel represented those families and 17 more at the Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony held Tuesday at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
The ceremony is held periodically for veterans who have been interred at the national cemetery, but who do not have family members present to mourn their loss, and have not yet received the military honors they are due.
"It makes you feel like you are part of their family," Duffel said after accepting a folded American flag representing the thanks of a grateful nation and the honor and respect to which the 20 deceased veterans are entitled.
"Somebody asked me, would I accept the flag for the family members not here," Duffel said. "And I was more than appreciative to do that."
The ceremony, organized by the Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee, was restricted to about 50 attendees. It's purpose was to recognize the service and sacrifice of those veterans who have been laid to rest at the cemetery — without family present and without military honors — since the last ceremony.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the support committee hadn’t held an Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony since December 2019. But it was finally held again Tuesday, and the mountain rains seemed perfectly suited to the occasion.
"Just a couple of days ago, we were braving the heat. Now we're braving the rain — but we can be grateful for the rain," National Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber said in her greeting to attendees.
Later she said she hopes to soon be able to open the ceremonies to the general public.
"I am dedicated to ensuring that the veterans laid to rest in the Bakersfield National Cemetery ... are not buried alone and are never forgotten for their service to our nation," she said.
Chaplain Michael Lynch carried the triangle-folded flag into the partially sheltered outdoor ceremony.
At such an occasion, "we are reminded of the frailty of human life," Lynch remarked to the gathering.
They gave of their time, of their dedication, and if necessary, their lives, Lynch said of the 20 deceased servicemembers.
"Today we honor them as veterans of our armed forces, who don't have families," he said.
"Today, we are their families."
Cemetery representatives Pete De Los Santos and Michael Veatch read the names of the 20.
Then three rifle volleys rang out in salute, and the somber notes of taps seemed to echo across the oak-dotted hills.