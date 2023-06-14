20200425-bc-weather (copy)

Hunter Paye of Castaic runs his jet ski on Lake Webb in the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in 2020.

 The Californian / File photo

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a series of maintenance projects at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area to include a new splash pad, picnic pavilion and other features they said are vital improvements.

The projects, paid for by a $2.7 million grant from the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Agency, will include: a new splash pad, fully-lit picnic pavilion, dog park, four boat docks around the campground and extension of the multiuse trail by 1.3 miles. There will also be improvements to the campground shoreline to combat erosion.