The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a series of maintenance projects at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area to include a new splash pad, picnic pavilion and other features they said are vital improvements.
The projects, paid for by a $2.7 million grant from the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Agency, will include: a new splash pad, fully-lit picnic pavilion, dog park, four boat docks around the campground and extension of the multiuse trail by 1.3 miles. There will also be improvements to the campground shoreline to combat erosion.
“The improvements are intended to increase active regional community participation, boost local economies, and improve quality of life by creating new parks and recreation opportunities,” a county report before the Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting said.
• A community block grant designated during the coronavirus pandemic was approved Tuesday. It will pay for a new shower and laundry room at the M Street Navigation Center located at 2900 M St. in downtown Bakersfield. The grant, provided under the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, totals just over $1 million and will fulfill necessary fixes at the 150-bed facility.
“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the cost of housing and increased the need for adequate shelter services for vulnerable populations within this community,” a county report on the matter states.
• An agreement of renewal was reached between the county’s sheriff’s office and Kern County Forensic Services, LLC to provide evidence collection and exams to local victims of sexual assault.
The company will provide the services on the county’s behalf through June 2026.
• And a 4% increase to wages was approved for workers represented by the local Service Employees’ International Union Local 521, to include their Extra-Help and Criminal Justice Unit. The increase is meant to cover differences in cost of living and will be effective July 1.