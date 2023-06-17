The city of Bakersfield has installed new playground equipment for children ages 2 to 5 at Campus Park South, along with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant drinking fountains, concrete picnic tables and benches.
There are plans for ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements, according to a city memo.
The $280,000 for the projects came from Public Safety & Vital Services Measure funds.
Also, new picnic areas have been finished at Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave. Shade structures, tables and barbecues were added near the spray park on the southeast end of the park.
The roughly $122,000 project was paid for through the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure funds, the city memo said.