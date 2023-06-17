Campus Park South.png

The city of Bakersfield has installed new playground equipment for children ages 2 to 5 at Campus Park South.

 Courtesy of the city of Bakersfield

The city of Bakersfield has installed new playground equipment for children ages 2 to 5 at Campus Park South, along with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant drinking fountains, concrete picnic tables and benches.

There are plans for ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements, according to a city memo.

