About 100 immigrant rights activists chanted in front of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office Tuesday afternoon in a loud but orderly demand for a path to citizenship for undocumented workers and an end to Trump administration policies that have separated families seeking refuge at the border.
One day after the federal Electoral College cast votes sealing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, speakers representing groups including the United Farm Workers union and the Coalition for Humane Rights for Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles called for legislative and executive action to change U.S. immigration policies on the first day of the new administration.
"We've put a down payment on the American dream. Congressman McCarthy, we're here to collect," said Los Angeles-area union organizer Felipe Caceres, who led the chanting and the march from the flatbed of a large truck outfitted with banners, balloons and a public-address system.
The event followed a familiar pattern in which demonstrators have gathered at nearby Yokuts Park in recent years before marching to the Bakersfield Republican's office for about half an hour of rousing speeches without any attempt to confront the congressman's staff. The UFW said it was one of more than 50 such events Tuesday across 27 U.S. states.
The House minority leader did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Despite years of persistent pressure by immigrant advocates and California farm groups struggling with a labor shortage, McCarthy has insisted publicly that immigration reform should be carried out piecemeal and with a precondition of border security.
New at Tuesday's event was reference to a national campaign called Yes, Immigrants Forward. It goes beyond denouncing Trump administration policies and traditional calls for comprehensive immigration reform by also demanding an end for deportations on a regional scale. Additionally, there was talk of taking permanent steps to normalize the status of non-citizens brought to the country as children.
Demonstrators shouted a series of chants on their way to and from McCarthy's office, including one that went, "What do we want? Immigration reform! When do we want it? Now! If we don't get it? Shut it down!"
Delano Mayor-elect Bryan Osorio, the son of immigrants he said sacrificed immensely to make a life in the United States, told the crowd in Spanish and in English that undocumented workers have always been essential — a nod to pandemic workplace rules allowing employees in farming and other critical industries to continue working even as others are told to stay home. The exemption has contributed to outbreaks of COVID-19 at food processing companies in the Central Valley and elsewhere.
Osorio spoke into a microphone saying immigrants want to be treated with "dignity, respect and humanity. Is that clear, Kevin McCarthy?"
UFW organizer Bryant Macias took the stage to say immigrant communities are providing food for the country and the world, "and yet they are deemed expendable, right?"
Local immigrant rights advocate Edith Mata, a reporter for the newspaper South Kern Sol, climbed aboard the flatbed to say not enough is being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among immigrants being detained in federal facilities. She said it was time to abolish such facilities along with the federal agency running them, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"La lucha sigue," she said, repeating an activist motto that means, "The fight continues."