Immigrant detainees in Bakersfield win 'groundbreaking' lawsuit against ICE

Immigrants detained at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield and the Yuba County Jail have won a class action lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the private contractor that operates the Bakersfield location.
In a settlement announced Thursday, ICE and Geo Group Inc. will be compelled to continue to provide coronavirus mitigation measures, which have been the subject of a long-running legal battle since the start of the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, I was terrified because the government was crowding so many of us together in such a dangerous place and not doing anything at all to protect us from the virus,” Brenda Ruiz Tovar, a plaintiff who was released from custody as a result of the lawsuit, said in a news release. “I am so grateful to have been free for almost two years, and able to support my son and my family and stay healthy.”
She completed school after being released and now works as a dental assistant.
“Still, I think every day about the people who are still locked up in that place,” she continued. “I’m happy that the settlement makes conditions safer, but I cannot accept that the government is still detaining people like me unnecessarily during a dangerous pandemic.”
Neither Geo Group nor ICE immediately responded to a request for comment.
All parties have agreed to the terms of the settlement, but it must be approved by the U.S. District Court before it goes into effect, which lawyers for the plaintiffs believe will be sometime this spring.
Immigrants detained at Mesa Verde are typically awaiting a judge’s decision on whether they can remain in the country, or are in the process of being deported. In many cases, ICE alleges that detainees represent a danger to their respective communities, while the immigrants themselves say they should not be held in custody while their civil cases proceed through the court system.
The facility has been hard-hit by the pandemic, with more than half of all detainees testing positive for COVID-19 in 2020. The detainees themselves have fought hard for better conditions, with some even participating in hunger strikes for multiple days in protest.
Mesa Verde is one of three ICE processing centers in Kern County. Two others, which Geo calls “annexes” of Mesa Verde, are located around McFarland, and have 700 beds each.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the settlement “groundbreaking,” and potentially precedent setting for other lawsuits around the country.
“Across the country, ICE has demonstrated a pattern of failing to protect the people in its custody from COVID,” said Bree Bernwanger, an attorney with the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights, one of the groups representing plaintiffs in this case. “What this settlement does is it holds ICE accountable for making sure that it protects the people who are currently in its custody, and the people who are released can remain with their families unless there is a demonstrated grounds for their detention.”
The settlement compels ICE to comply with numerous COVID-19 mitigation measures, including a quarantine for all new intakes and access to vaccination.
Lawyers say one of the most important aspects in the settlement is a protection for around 250 immigrants from being re-detained unless they are deemed a safety or flight risk.
At Mesa Verde, which has a total capacity of 400, Geo must institute a population cap of 52 if the facility is accepting new intakes, or 78 otherwise for at least the next two months. The private contractor is also compelled to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing in congregant settings, potentially extending the strict population cap.
ICE must also pay lawyers for the plaintiffs' $4 million in legal fees.
"We hope that the hard work that we put in to reaching this settlement is useful, and will serve at least as a floor for other settlements around the country," said Sean Riordan, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California, "where they will be able to secure protections at least as good as what we’ve achieved here."