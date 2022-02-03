Imelda Ceja announces bid for state Senate

Kern County Public Health Project Specialist Imelda Ceja has announced her candidacy for state Senate District 16.
The longtime public health advocate is running on a platform of affordable health care and hopes to simplify access to health care so it's available to more members of the community.
“For 20 years, I have been a leader in expanding health care in the Central Valley,” she said in a phone interview with The Californian. “I’m running for the Central Valley families to have a voice in Sacramento, to put their needs and their well-being first.”
During the beginning phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Ceja worked at Kern Public Health to monitor patient levels at local hospitals.
She has had a long presence in Bakersfield as a public health advocate. She previously worked with the organization that became Community Action Partnership of Kern, and is now a member of the California Board of Registered Nursing, which oversees the state’s 430,000 nurses.
"You name it, I’ve done most of it," she said. "Am I an expert at everything? Absolutely not, but I intend to get the proper resources to the Central Valley."
She was the first Latina and woman to be president of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Central Labor Council, which she now serves on as chair.
A well-known figure in certain political circles, she has secured endorsements from prominent figures like civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias.
“Imelda has dedicated much of her personal and professional life to improving the Central Valley and the quality of life of all residents,” Huerta said in a statement. “A natural-born labor leader, Imelda is the first Latina president of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Central Labor Council, where she has been a fierce advocate for workers’ rights. I am proud to endorse Imelda and excited to see what she continues to accomplish for the region in the California state Senate.”
There is no incumbent candidate for Senate District 16 due to the state’s redistricting process. Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, currently represents the district, but she has announced her intent to seek office in the newly-drawn 12th District.
Former State Assemblywoman Nicole Parra has announced she, too, intends to run for District 16. Aside from Parra, no other challengers have formally announced their intent to run for the district.