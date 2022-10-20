 Skip to main content
Imagine a Day Without Water: Cal Water hosts tour of treatment plant in northwest Bakersfield

Many Americans have found themselves in recent years without adequate water for drinking and sanitation — including residents of Flint, Mich., Jackson, Miss., and even closer to home in East Porterville in Tulare County.

Thursday was Imagine a Day Without Water, a national day of action designed to focus attention on how precious our water supply is. In honor of the day, California Water Service invited local news organizations to tour its Northwest Bakersfield Treatment Plant and learn more about the local water supply and the city's immense and complex water system.

