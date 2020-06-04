Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office substation in Frazier Park found an illegal marijuana grow Tuesday near North Drive and South Drive in Lebec.
According to a news release, deputies found over 600 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $500,000 dollars.
Braxton Durst (49 years old), Roberto Zaragoza (46) and Jose Razo (32) were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 28.5 grams, marijuana cultivation and conspiracy to commit crime, KCSO said.
