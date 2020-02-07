Illegally operated casinos are not only an ongoing problem in the eyes of the Bakersfield Police Department. They are impacting the quality of life in surrounding neighborhoods, with one busted just in the last week.
Illegal casinos are typically connected with illicit activities such as drug trafficking, prostitution and, in many cases, are places where illegal firearms are recovered, said Sgt. Daniel McAfee, head of the BPD’s organized crime/vice unit.
He also cited “nefarious activities” that take place outside of the casinos such as people urinating on buildings.
“Not very upstanding people are usually going into these places,” McAfee said. “People usually have outstanding warrants when we do our enforcement.”
A local business owner near the 3400 block of K Street said a nearby illegal casino was the cause of prostitution, theft and drug use outside of his business in recent months. The business owner, who identified himself only as Ryan, did not want to provide his last name nor business name because of safety concerns.
“I was aware (the casino) was open for a month or two down the alleyway and it was causing a lot of problems in the area,” he said. “A lot of car batteries were being taken. Luckily they weren’t open for that long before they got shut down (by police).”
TOUGH TO NAIL DOWN
Police executed a search warrant Dec. 4 in the 3400 block of K Street at a suspected illegal gaming casino. Police recovered $2,500 in U.S. currency, a firearm and more than an ounce of methamphetamine along with gambling consoles.
Ryan said shortly after the shop was shut down, the same owners simply picked up and opened another illegal casino directly across the street. That technique — casinos quickly relocating near a recently shutdown shop — is a pattern observed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to KCSO public information officer Angela Monroe.
McAfee added that the BPD has a difficult time investigating the casinos because many of them operate with “fish-style” arcade game consoles, which are completely legal to own.
These arcade consoles involve shooting at brightly colored fish and other undersea creatures to rack up points. As a result of modifications, the consoles become illegal because many are based off chance, rather than skill.
During McAfee’s time overseeing the organized crime/vice unit since June 2018, he estimates the BPD has busted “probably 100” illegally operating casinos with these “fish-style” gaming consoles.
“(Enforcement has) gotten progressively worse in regards to how often they’re popping up,” McAfee said. “(The consoles) are so lucrative that they can bring in $2,000 to $3,000 a day.”
McAfee cited an unnamed shipping company in Florida as being a possible domestic distributor of the “fish-style” tables locally.
INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE
As recently as Sunday, police busted an alleged illegal gaming facility at 1104 Niles St., which previously was operated as a barbershop. Three “fish” gaming tables were seized, along with money, the BPD said in a release.
McAfee said many local illegal casinos are located in east Bakersfield because rent is usually cheaper in that part of the city. Police are typically made aware of illegal casino operations through phone and foot traffic in an area that is usually operating at “all hours of the night,” according to McAfee.
“The illegal casinos are typically conducted in commercial buildings in which (the tenants) tell the owner ‘we want to rent this space,’ but don’t tell them what it’s for,” he said.
McAfee described the BPD’s illegal gambling enforcement in 2019 as being “a little more steady” as the department has been able to “stay on top of” the issue.
“We always know there’s someone starting up a business; it’s about us trying to figure out who is supplying the money,” McAfee said.
McAfee believes many of the illegal casinos are unrelated.
Ryan, the business owner, observed that the people running the illegal casinos have also been running illegal marijuana dispensaries in the same general area. McAfee confirmed that police have conducted enforcement on illegal casinos that are linked to illegal dispensaries and sometimes are even combined as one.
