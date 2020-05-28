U.S. Navy veteran Bill Potter doesn’t have much patience for those who leave tattered flags flying long after they should have been respectfully retired.
For years, Potter carried several new flags in his car, and when he saw a worn or shredded flag on someone's home, he would knock on the resident's door and offer to replace it then and there.
"I'd tell them, 'Hey, the wind did a number on your flag," he said. "They just don't think about it."
Now is the time of year for locals who have tattered, torn or worn-out flags to have them retired. And Flag Day — observed each year on June 14 — may be the ideal day to do it.
For the second year, Greenlawn Southwest is offering the use of its crematorium to ceremonially retire worn out American flags in honor of National Flag Day, said Jeffrey "Al" Goines, of VFW Auxiliary Post 97.
Beginning at 9 a.m. June 14, a special flag folding will be conducted by the Young Marines, followed by a flag march to the crematory for burning. The event will include a rifle salute and taps.
"Last year, I did 400 flags," Goines said.
According to the Boy Scouts of America handbook, "A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes."
Charles Shoemaker, senior vice president of the auxiliary, said for many years, Post 97 provided the service at a small facility behind its building on South Union Avenue.
They even built an underground repository in which to keep the ashes, he said.
But the amount of labor and time it took to carefully dispose of so many flags began to be an issue. And burning so many flags in a neighborhood setting raised air quality concerns.
Beginning Monday, families of deceased veterans and others will be able drop off their flags at the cemetery in advance of the event. The flag retirement is being provided as a free service to show respect for the flags and the nation it represents.
Look for the VFW's Auxiliary Post 97 flag drop-off box at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane.
"Drop it off," Goines said. "We will take any size, any condition, any number. This service will be provided at Greenlawn each year from now on."
All three of the men lauded Greenlawn and its president, Jim La Mar, for providing the service.
"Greenlawn stepped up," Goines said.
"They've been a real blessing to us," Potter agreed.
"Jim La Mar at Greenlawn," Shoemaker added, "had been awesome. So supportive."
