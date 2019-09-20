Ridgecrest has lost a jewel. Super-centenarian Opal Goode, 112, died Sept. 17 at around 5:30 a.m.
Goode was famous as Ridgecrest's oldest resident and one of the oldest in California. She was one of only a few hundred super-centenarians living in the entire United States.
Goode never lost her feistiness or her youthful outlook. Her sense of humor spoke of a long, rich and eventful life encompassing significant historic changes. She saw the evolution of the motor vehicle, the events of World War I, the Great Depression and World War II up through the Cold War and the current War on Terror.
She was born on June 3, 1907, in the territory of Oklahoma before it became a state. She was born in Duncan, Okla., and graduated from high school in Wilson, Okla.
Goode was 5 months old when Oklahoma gained its statehood, which she was known to explain by saying “for about five months I was a wild woman.”
She and her family moved to Texas by covered wagon when she was still an infant, before returning to the new state of Oklahoma a handful of years later.
As a young woman, she moved to Bakersfield, where she attended classes at Bakersfield College. She moved to China Lake with her husband, Henry B. Goode, in 1945. She took a job as a teller with the local Bank of America at China Lake in 1946. Henry worked as an inspector at the-then Naval Ordnance Test Station.
She became a pro-assistant cashier in 1952 and eventually worked her way up to the position as head of Bank of America's China Lake facility. She retired with great fanfare after a career lasting 23 years and remained active with the bank and attended local volunteer events throughout her life.
The family lived on the base at China Lake. While their daughter Cheryl (now Cheryl Bernhardi) was growing up, Goode was active in PTA and Job's Daughters.
The Goodes would remain in Ridgecrest until 1970 when they moved to Glendale following retirement. Henry died five years later and Goode would continue to live there for 32 years. She returned to Ridgecrest in 2002 to be closer to Cheryl and her family and continued to live independently until she was 105. She later relocated to High Desert Haven on College Heights Boulevard.
Goode's unusually long life led to her becoming a local and regional celebrity based upon her age and her way with a quick, funny comeback.
She was also known for her many sage sayings, including her favorite: “Hard work never killed anybody, so long as you eat properly and get plenty of rest.”
When the Searles earthquakes hit in July, many of the journalists visiting the area wanted to check in with Goode — Ridgecrest's most famous resident.
Her most recent birthday on June 3 was a huge celebration featuring her family, of course, along with Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden, local elected officials, the Burroughs High School marching band and representatives from Bank of America.
Breeden had a friendship with Goode going back nearly 10 years. She said not only was Goode "a woman who could tell stories better than anyone I had ever seen," but that she was open and fearless in her contributions to the community.
Breeden described Goode as "somebody who understood what being part of a community was better than anyone I had seen in my life. She touched my life in a way more than she ever knew."
Breeden quoted her as saying "If you care, do. Caring isn't enough." Breeden added that Goode's comment, along with similar comments from other people, was pivotal in forming her own personal philosophy.
"If you care, you do. It doesn't matter if you care and do nothing. Caring has to be in action," Breeden said.
Denny Kline described Goode as a "very dear friend" whom he met in 1959 when he opened his first bank account as a 19-year-old Navy sailor. Kline went on to stay in touch with Goode throughout many decades and life iterations.
"I absolutely loved her," Kline said. "She was the most honest, caring person I have ever known."
Kline said in all the years of their friendship he never knew Goode to lose her composure under any circumstances.
"She was a gracious lady."
High Desert Haven Administrator Abraham Matthew said that in all his years of running High Desert Haven, few people have made an impact quite like Goode.
"No matter who she was with, or how she was doing, Opal made it a point to be warm, compassionate, and she truly cared about how everyone was doing. We are incredibly saddened at her passing, but are truly grateful for every moment we were fortunate enough to spend with Opal," he said.
Goode's long-time employer Bank of America issued this statement: “We are saddened to learn of Opal’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go to her daughter, Cheryl, and their extended family. Opal was truly one of a kind. We were honored to help celebrate her birthday over the summer at the Ridgecrest center where she worked for many years, surrounded by colleagues and customers who shared countless fond memories together.”
A remembrance of Opal Goode's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the High Desert Haven dining room.
