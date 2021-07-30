Identity of victim in Pinewood Glen Retirement Community shooting released

The Kern County coroner's office released the name of the 83-year-old woman who was found dead at Pinewood Glen Retirement Community on July 11.
Winnie Smith was found dead at her residence in the 2200 block of South Real Road. The coroner's office said Smith succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.
A BPD report filed in Kern County Superior Court said Smith was shot three times in her chest.
The suspect in her death is her roommate, 76-year-old Sandra Bonertz.
Bonertz pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder during her arraignment July 13. Her pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 and a preliminary hearing for Aug. 10, according to the Kern County Superior Court.