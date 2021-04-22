ICU nurses paid for by county were 'blessing' for local hospitals

When federal COVID-19 relief money came into Kern County last year, the Board of Supervisors earmarked $12 million to help supplement ICU nurses at local hospitals, and by all accounts it was a wise move.
The money, which was less than 10 percent of the federal dollars the county received in COVID-19 relief, was used to contract for extra specialty care nurses. The state considered hospital capacity to be a major indicator of how well a county was handling its COVID-19 situation early in the pandemic, and Kern's hospitals were stretched to the brink during the July and August surge. However, the challenge was not a shortage of beds but nurses to staff available beds.
Since August, the contract provided 180 contracted nurses for seven local hospitals, said Jim Zervis, the county's chief operations officer. At least 50 of those are expected to stay in place from March through the end of June "out of an abundance of caution," he said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are a fraction of what they were previously, down to about 40 from a high of about 400 in January.
"It was actually a real blessing," said Terri Church, a vice president at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and chief nurse executive for Dignity's Central California division.
Trying to find traveling nurses during the winter surge that gripped the nation was particularly hard, Church said, and Kern County's contract offered an additional option for finding available nurses.
On top of that, the demand for nurses drove up their cost significantly to around $200 per hour, double what hospitals normally pay.
"Their rates were astronomical, the highest I’ve ever seen," Church said.
The federal dollars from the county helped defray some of that cost for hospitals, which were already losing money from canceling elective surgeries, and having to spend more on PPE and other resources related to COVID-19.
Memorial Hospital already contracted for about 100 traveling nurses to handle the COVID-19 influx of patients. County data showed Memorial was provided an additional 20 nurses through March and another six are still working through the end of June.
Adventist Health in total received 53 nurses, the most of any local hospital, through the county's program, followed by Kern Medical, which received 44 contracted ICU nurses. Mercy Downtown and Southwest and Bakersfield Heart Hospital received around two dozen nurses each.
The initial $12 million has been spent and the county will consider if more money needs to be allocated for ICU nurses in the future, said Ryan Alsop, Kern County's chief administrative officer.
Alsop credited the nursing contract with helping hospitals to handle COVID-19 patients within their facilities and not needing to activate an alternate care site that was ready to go at the fairgrounds at a moment's notice.
"We navigated that fairly well. The hospitals had the staffing needed and it never got to a point where we had to activate the alternate care site," Alsop said.
After the county's first COVID-19 peak last summer, it became clear that staffing was a major limitation for local hospitals, particularly in critical care units. To make it through another, potentially worse surge, more nurses were needed in Bakersfield and Kern County, known for its longstanding shortage of healthcare workers.
Despite the drop in virus hospitalizations, Church said there is still a high need for extra ICU nurses as Memorial and the Mercy hospitals have seen many staff nurses in the past year go on temporary leave, or decide to change careers or retire.
Some nurses took temporary leave at the start of the pandemic because they needed to be at home with children when schools went to remote learning. But some have chosen to leave the profession due the toll of the fatigue and stress of the pandemic.
Indeed, a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that burnout has prompted 3 in 10 healthcare workers to consider leaving the profession. More than 50 percent reported feeling burned out, and 6 out of 10 say their mental health has suffered from the stress brought on by the pandemic.
Memorial Hospital employs around 1,000 nurses and typically hires traveling nurses throughout the year. Church said retirements among nurses are up compared to prior years.
"I think it was a good time for people to assess where they were at in life, could they retire," she said.
And she can understand why. Nurses have to wear PPE and masks for a 12-hour shift, which can add to the fatigue of being on their feet most of that time. It's demanding work, especially for someone in their 60s.
She always reminds those who leave, if they're bored, the hospital is happy to have them back on an occasional schedule, and crosses her fingers it won't be too hard to find their replacements.
"It does hurt to have all that experience walking out the door like that," she said.