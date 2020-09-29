The six registered nurses had just come off a 12-hour overnight shift. They were hungry and tired — yet smiling and joyful as plates filled with savory seafood omelets, crisp hash-browned potatoes, waffles topped with country-fried chicken, fried eggs and buttered toast were placed in front of them.
After waiting months for downtown Bakersfield's well-known 24th Street Cafe to reopen after the long COVID-19 lockdowns, Michele Spinella and her team of nurses seemed ecstatic over the recent resurrection of the local restaurant.
"This is my life!" Spinella said, laughing. "I was very upset when they closed. I'm so glad to be here."
Indeed, the early morning breakfasts — sometimes accompanied by a mimosa or a Bloody Mary — have become a tradition for the hard-working health care professionals. But over its nearly 35-year existence, the cafe has become a tradition for countless families, groups of friends and individuals who regularly stop there for the diverse menu and the atmosphere that places it in a similar star system to local icons like Luigi's, Wool Growers, Pyrenees, Uricchio's, KC Steakhouse and Mama Tosca's.
"We're so thankful to be back," said owner Mark Huggs, 62, who was still in his 20s when he opened the cafe back in the mid-1980s.
"I'm really happy to see the same faces coming back, people who have supported us for years," Huggs said of the smiling customers. "We really missed everyone."
Huggs already had something of a patio, but he made it more open-air and extended the patio space eastward into the parking lot. The new structure is already bringing a steady flow of customers back.
Huggs credits his staff — many of whom have been with him since the '80s, '90s and early 2000s — for the consistency of the food and the efficiency of the service.
"I've brought back 90 percent of them," he said. "Without them, it wouldn't be the same restaurant."
But he also gives props to Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales and city staff for cutting through red tape to get the cafe open again.
Amazing to think, Huggs and his staff have been working simultaneously to reopen Milt's Coffee Shop in northwest Bakersfield, a restaurant his dad, the late Milton Huggs, opened in 1964. During the months they were closed, everything was lifted off the floors: tables, booths, stools, even the floor itself.
New floors were laid, new paint was applied, chrome surfaces were rechromed.
Jim Van Horn has been eating at 24th Street from the beginning. He's there nearly every morning.
"They have the best fish," said the retired oilman. "The fish here is the freshest."
Van Horn was trying to decide whether he was going with the calamari or the sole, the trout or the salmon.
"I haven't decided yet," he said, grinning. "I need another cup of coffee first."
Like Van Horn, Huggs said he hasn't decided yet whether he will keep this level of outdoor dining after the pandemic cools and life goes back to something resembling normal. But it's going to take more than a second cup of coffee to decide.
Not only has the new patio cut into his parking, if he fills the restaurant as it was, that's enough to keep his kitchen at close to capacity — without the new space.
Across the city restaurant owners have expanded their outdoor eating space. Is this a trend that could continue post-COVID? Will some restaurants consider making it permanent?
"I think there are three main reasons why people might oppose some of these outdoor dining areas becoming more permanent," said Jonathan Yates, a board member with the Hub of Bakersfield, a nonprofit that has been helping restaurateurs navigate the bureaucracy in order to to expand outdoors.
"The first is insurance and liability, which the city has already figured out a way to address by having strict insurance requirements for all of the businesses that do extra outdoor dining," Yates said.
Potential inconvenience to neighboring property owners could be another stumbling block, Yates said, although he hopes those property owners can work together to resolve those differences.
"There clearly is a benefit to all the property owners," he said. "Having increased foot traffic increases the safety of those properties, reduces the risk of vandalism, and makes it less likely that homeless will hang out nearby."
The last issue, he said, is the argument that taking up sidewalk and parking spaces is essentially privatizing public space.
"I think that anyone who visits these outdoor dining areas will agree that this is the kind of thing we want our public space to be used for because it makes our city more vibrant, lovable and fun."
Corina Topete, the owner of Jerry's Pizza & Pub, recently worked with the city and neighboring businesses and property owners to create safe dining space in the Wall Street Alley downtown. She's clearly excited about the response she's seen from customers as well as unexpected benefits she didn't foresee.
"The response that we are receiving from the alley is amazing," she said. "Everyone says they feel like they're in a different city and they hope that we can continue this after COVID.
"I've seen a huge difference in graffiti, homeless, drug users, trash and debris," she said.
She's seeing less underage drinking in the alley. The presence of lots of customers has had a positive effect.
"It has definitely changed the alley in downtown for the better," she said. "I have had to hire for new employees. Our business is thriving like never before."
(1) comment
Great news!
Dweeb, let's meet for breakfast- you can pay...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.