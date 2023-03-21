Ice climber Gadd to speak at BC

Will Gadd, a prominent Canadian ice climber and paraglider pilot, is scheduled to speak Thursday at Bakersfield College as part of the BC Distinguished Speaker Series.
It is a free event open to the public.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 4:41 pm
Gadd, who was the first person to climb a frozen Niagara Falls, will speak at 2 p.m. at the Levan Center and then at 7 p.m. at the BC Indoor Theater. Gadd has more than 30 years of high adventure experience from various parts of the world. He speaks on managing risks and high performance outcomes among other topics. He’s spoken to more than 200 organizations worldwide.
He is the ninth in a series of 10 in the BC Distinguished Speaker Series. Melanie Lundquist, a philanthropist, is scheduled to speak on April 13.
