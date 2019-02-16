How to donate

A GoFundMe page for the Stratton family has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/gx7b4-stratton-family.

In addition, the local Krispy Kreme is holding a donation day next week with proceeds to benefit the family.

On Thursday, the Rosedale Highway shop will offer free doughnuts and beverages from 5 to 10 p.m. and will collect monetary donations. The drive is in partnership with Pastor Angelo Frazier and RiverLakes Community Church, which will ensure all donations go to Stratton's children.

Krispy Kreme is at 9410 Rosedale Highway. For more information, call 383-0007.