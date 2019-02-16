One of the memories that Shawna Taylor remembers most of her mother, Kristina Stratton, was the time they were working together to build a pen for their sheep and cow.
Stratton picked up a large two-by-four and swung it around, accidentally hitting her daughter in the back of the head and knocking her on the ground. Then Stratton started laughing and accidentally dropped the piece of wood on her daughter’s back, which made her laugh even harder.
“By the end, we were both on the ground laughing for a good 30 minutes,” Shawna Taylor, 17, said. “That’s a memory I’ll never forget of her, how she always found something to laugh at, even if it was her kid laying on the ground. After she checked on us, of course.”
It was one of many that were told at a celebration of life ceremony held at RiverLakes Community Church on Saturday for Stratton, a single mother of five who died on Feb. 7 while rescuing her five children during a house fire.
Stratton’s family requested that no photo or video be taken at the event for privacy reasons.
Hundreds of people packed the church to pay their respects, including Mayor Karen Goh, who provided a certificate of honor to Stratton’s children for their mother’s heroism, bravery and selflessness.
Taylor also described her mom as being funny, beautiful, smart and someone who knew how to have fun. And she worked hard to support her children, both financially and in sports and other activities.
“My mom encouraged us to always do what we loved,” she said. “She worked herself down to the bone to make sure that we all did everything we ever dreamed of doing, had everything we ever asked for. She showed us how to have an amazing life and how to have fun whenever we could.”
Taylor said while she didn’t see eye-to-eye with her mother on everything, she’s grateful for the time she got to spend with her.
“I would do anything to have her back, even if just for 30 minutes,” she said. “Even though I wish I had more time with her than I did, I’m so grateful for the 17 years I did have with her.”
Since Stratton’s death, Taylor has been helping take care of her siblings, a directive she said she got directly from her mother.
“The last words my mother said to me was that she loved me and she wanted me to help take care of my siblings,” she said. “That shows how much she cared for all five of us, that in her final moments, all she could think about was making sure we were okay.”
Stratton's eldest daughter, Jasmen Taylor, also spoke.
“I hope that when I get older, I can be like her,” she said. “She was an amazing role model. She was someone I always wanted to be like.”
Stratton’s youngest children — Christopher, Emma and Addilyn — were also at the celebration of life.
Brent Stratton, Kristina’s brother-in-law, gave a eulogy at the ceremony. His brother Eric had been married to Stratton for around five years before he died of cancer in 2014. He was the father of her three youngest children.
Brent Stratton read a prepared statement from his dad, Bob Stratton, who spoke about Kristina’s legacy.
“As parents, we all hope that our children will be our legacy, that the things we taught them will be accepted and learned and will form a base upon which they build their lives,” he said. “I know Kristina is happy with the start she has given her five children. Through this unthinkable upheaval of their lives, they have banded together and show a strength and loving bond that I find astonishing.”
Brent Stratton also spoke directly to his nieces and nephew in the hopes of helping them deal with their grief.
“If you take nothing else away from what I say today, know that your mother loved you dearly,” he said. “She literally could not have displayed it more evidently than she did in her final moments, and I hope that when you think of those events, you choose to look through the pain and instead look at her love, her dedication, her loyalty and her devotion.”
