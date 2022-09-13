 Skip to main content
'I will forever miss him': Hundreds attend Mass to remember CDCR counselor shot, killed

Richard Alcala still remembers when his brother left for Navy boot camp more than 20 years ago.

Their sobbing mother ran after the car that had Benny Alcala Jr. inside while their father stood tall and proud watching his son leave to defend America. Richard Alcala, a sophomore in high school, cried because his best friend was going away. The brothers did everything together, down to wearing matching outfits as young boys.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

