 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘I take my obsessions to the next level’: First Black woman to coach in MLB to speak at CSUB

As the first Black woman to serve as a coach in the history of Major League Baseball, Bianca Smith has heard the question too many times to count: How can a woman possibly coach men?

“My response is, ‘Men coach women all the time.’ When a man gets a job coaching a women’s sport, nobody asks how.”

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections