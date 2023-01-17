'I suffer every single day,' victim says as man gets 75 years to life, plus 11 years for sexual assault

The girl who immigrated from Pakistan to the United States described herself as studious and someone who excelled in her courses.
She loved school and even achieved admission to the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles. But her personality and dreams withered away in the wake of sexual molestation by Muhammad Sharif, she said at a Kern County Superior Court hearing.
Sharif was sentenced Tuesday to 75 years to life, plus 11 years in prison for 13 felonies related to sex crimes with a minor.
“I suffer every single day,” the victim said while reading a statement to Sharif, while adding what was done to her is worse than murder. A dead person isn’t constantly besieged by roiling emotions, she explained.
The Californian generally does not name victims of sexual assault.
The girl — who was 13 when the molestation started — spoke how she and her mother moved to America from Pakistan and were naive in his country. The victim began to notice Sharif staring at her and complimenting her looks.
Sharif began to instill fear into her and responded with violence when she rejected his sexual advances, the victim said. Nausea ruled her day because of what he did to her — it became even worse when he denied her medication aimed at reducing nausea. He prohibited her from seeing a therapist and reading inspirational books, afraid what he did would come out, the woman added.
“... now I think of every … male man as being like that,” the woman added.
Frequent panic attacks and PTSD also led her to decline admission to UCLA.
“I was supposed to go to UCLA and become something, become someone like a doctor, a lawyer, engineer … but he just ruined it for me,” the woman added.
But the victim noted her experiences made her stronger instead of weak. She feels strong inside, and everyone who helped her throughout this journey — such as prosecutor Samantha Allen and the court system — helped her to this position.
“I will recover and I will rebuild my future,” the woman noted while looking directly at Sharif.
Sharif declined to say anything through his defense attorney Timothy Hennessy when given the chance by Judge Brian McNamara.
McNamara implored the victim to remember the crimes were not her fault and to let Tuesday’s hearing be a beginning for her.
“Find your future, change the world,” McNamara said. “Go do it. Do not let the past define you. Do not.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.