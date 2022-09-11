‘I still have nightmares’: Former CSUB student discusses hazing ahead of PBS documentary premiere

While growing up in Bakersfield, Brent McClanahan II was always surrounded by his family’s fraternity and sorority members.
So when he enrolled at California State University of Bakersfield, it felt natural for him to join Kappa Alpha Psi.
But a pledging process shrouded in secrecy turned McClanahan's world upside down and left him with injuries he's still battling today more than 10 years later. Considered Kern County’s first hazing case, McClanahan’s abusers — three men — took a plea deal for the hazing of McClanahan and three others, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
The lifelong Bakersfield resident was interviewed by filmmaker Byron Hurt for his documentary titled “Hazing” that will air at 1 a.m. Monday on PBS and available to view on the PBS Video app anytime after the broadcast. “Hazing” takes a look at hazing culture by interviewing families who lost loved ones to alleged incidents and steps that could to be taken to eradicate potentially dangerous initiations like the one McClanahan endured.
“I wanted the world to know that … I went through pain and I’ve been through it,” McClanahan said to The Californian. “This documentary is to let … those that are not aware of how fraternity, sororities, marching bands or any type of group that has some type of induction process know exactly … what it entails and what it looks like. … I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through.”
‘I still have nightmares’
McClanahan’s father pledged to Kappa Alpha Psi. His mother was a part of Alpha Kappa Alpha, according to their interviews in the documentary.
McClanahan said he saw the friendship created among the groups' members, bonds that lasted well after their college years. He wanted that also, he said.
College students may force unsuspecting recruits to endure brutal initiations to prove they fit in with their organization. For McClanahan, that included being hit by canes, whips and paddles, punched in the ribs, slapped for smiling, shot with a BB gun and drenched with flour and chocolate in early 2011, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
The Bakersfield man said he one night their initiation process included being hit hard with paddles in their backside multiple times. He recently had back surgery when the first blow struck his backside.
That repeated abuse led to ruptured and herniated discs that required surgery, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. He was paralyzed from the waist down, had a damaged bladder and erectile dysfunction. More than 10 years later, he still deals with chronic back pain that cannot be remedied by any pill, he said.
Those ailments don't include the effects his experiences have had on his mental health.
“I’d be very paranoid,” McClanahan said to The Californian. “I couldn't go out into a Walmart or Target and not have the thoughts of people making fun of me or laughing at me or joking with me. I didn't have the understanding that I do now — 10, 11 years later … people are not out to get me.”
“But I still have nightmares,” he added.
McClanahan said the extent of his injuries made him contemplate suicide. He loaded a gun with a bullet and pulled the trigger.
The bullet jammed in the gun, which is the reason he's still alive, he said.
That made him think there was perhaps a reason for his life, McClanahan said in the documentary.
John Burrell, executive director of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc., said Friday he couldn’t immediately comment about the incident stemming from 2011 because there was no one in the office who has been working since 2011. But he added those who are convicted of hazing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“We don’t condone hazing,” Burrell added.
According to the documentary, the Kappa Alpha Psi chapter at CSUB was banned for seven years. McClanahan settled out of court with Kappa Alpha Psi for $2 million.
CSUB was not held legally liable because McClanahan said the university claimed the fraternity did not operate on campus. Jennifer Self, public information officer and senior director of strategic communications for the university, sent via email a handbook outlining the policies and procedures for student organizations in response to The Californian’s questions.
The handbook states no student shall haze others. It defines hazing as “likely to cause serious bodily injury to any former, current or prospective student of any school, community college, college, university or other educational institution in this state.”
‘Change has to happen’
Filmmaker Byron Hurt intersperses interviews with family members who lost loved ones or endured hazing with perspectives from those who have studied hazing, social commentators and history professors.
These people explain where hazing originates and why it persists in America despite hazing deaths happening throughout the years and students being held liable for millions of dollars and prison time.
“Change has to happen on multiple levels,” Hurt said to The Californian.
Education and awareness for students can help eradicate hazing but institutions also cannot remain silent about these harmful practices, according to Hurt. Silence often surrounds these rituals because people don’t feel empowered to speak up, said Hurt, a former fraternity member himself. He hopes others will watch the documentary and pluck up the courage to speak up about their experiences to end hazing.
Often, those who endured hazing perpetuate this behavior onto newer recruits because there is a culture of exclusivity around joining a fraternity, and hopeful pledges must prove they belong in an organization to prove their credibility, according to the documentary.
A selective induction process can exist without physical abuse and degradation, Hurt said. Through collectively deciding hazing is harmful and not needed, society can change, he added.
For example, Hurt said when he played football decades ago, the new protective caps players wear to reduce head injuries did not exist. But that doesn’t make him any less of a football player than those playing in the present day with different types of gear and other safety measures like concussion protocols.
“We have to evolve,” Hurt said. “Society changes, society shifts, and we have to shift along with it.”