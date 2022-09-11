 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘I still have nightmares’: Former CSUB student discusses hazing ahead of PBS documentary premiere

While growing up in Bakersfield, Brent McClanahan II was always surrounded by his family’s fraternity and sorority members.

So when he enrolled at California State University of Bakersfield, it felt natural for him to join Kappa Alpha Psi.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases