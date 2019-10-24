About 30 Kern County Department of Public Health Services employees sporting pink shirts shouted "I pink I can!" as they walked to bring awareness of breast cancer Thursday.
The department partnered with Links for Life, which is dedicated to providing services to women diagnosed with breast cancer in Kern County who are underinsured or uninsured, to raise money for the organization at the third annual employee walk.
"It's really our effort to raise money and awareness," said Michelle Corson, public information officer for Public Health.
Public health workers raised about $900 for Links for Life, all of which will go toward helping Kern County and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Matt Constantine, director of Public Health.
"Unfortunately, in Kern County, cancer and breast cancer are one of the leading causes of death. We have more than 500 women every year in Kern County who are diagnosed with breast cancer," Constantine said. "And unfortunately, we have about 90 women a year that lose their lives in Kern County from breast cancer. So that's why we're here."
That's where Links for Life comes in — all the money raised will go toward toward providing services locally in Kern County, according to Links for Life Executive Director Jennifer Henry.
"The money raised (Thursday) will help fund everything for the community that's needed," Henry said.
Services include wigs for women losing their hair during treatment; four monthly support groups for women and their husbands; prosthesis bras; and grocery cards for families going through treatment, Henry said.
With a disease that touches so many, Henry said, it's no wonder local businesses and organizations, like Public Health, want to help raise money and awareness for Links for Life.
"A lot of them like to fundraise and give back to the community," Henry said. "If you figure one in eight women are diagnosed (with breast cancer), everyone knows someone."
Henry also noted that one in 1,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer and that the organization has helped a few of them.
Links for Life holds events throughout the year, with its annual golf tournament in April serving as one of its major fundraisers. The organization holds events in October that raise money too, but they are even more about raising awareness.
"It really heightens the awareness," Henry said of the events. "It drives women in to be screened."
Through these events, Links for Life can offer more help to those diagnosed, whether it be financial or emotional.
"The survivors are a sisterhood that celebrates life every day," Henry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.