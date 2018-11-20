United Way of Kern County has named its new president and CEO — the same woman who has been serving in that capacity for months now.
Mari Perez-Dowling was officially given those titles after having served as interim president and CEO for the organization since April. She took over for Della Hodson, who left to work for United Way in Tucson, Ariz.
“I feel very happy, very honored,” she said. “It’s been a great year.”
The organization’s board of directors made the decision and announced it on Tuesday.
“Ms. Perez-Dowling, during her interim period, demonstrated strong leadership within the organization as well as within our community,” said Nicolette Ross, chair of the board of directors. “She continues to present a level of energy, passion, perseverance, and determination that is taking United Way of Kern County to a new level.”
Perez-Dowling had previously worked as the director of marketing and development for UWKC. She was originally hired in 2017. When she was approached in April about becoming the interim president and CEO, she was excited to step up to the plate.
“Being so new, it excited me. I wanted to see what I could do,” she said. “I’m an optimist, so I thought I could take this on.”
Perez-Dowling said she found the experience challenging — particularly in trying to improve the organization’s fiscal outlook — but doable.
She said she helped reduce the budget by eliminating some positions that weren’t needed as well as streamlining things by removing individual departments to encourage more teamwork and cooperation.
“Everyone is stepping up to plate to help each other,” she said. “When there’s a project, we all help each other out. We’re a family.”
Perez-Dowling said her goal moving forward is to keep United Way of Kern County growing, financially and otherwise.
“I have a vision of making us grow, developing programs we can get funded for that are needed in the community,” she said. “It’s all about creating, innovating new programs, projects and ideas with partners in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.