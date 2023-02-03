'I love you daddy': Highways 99 and 65 interchange memorial installed for fallen KCSO deputy

Who was that man? — the one whose name is plastered on a green highway sign with bold white letters.
For some, that thought will dissipate just as quickly as it formed while speeding down the highway.
But others will gaze upon Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas’ name. A burst of curiosity might lead them to search his name on the internet and find scores of news stories about the well-respected deputy killed in a mass shooting.
That was the goal of Campas’ family and the KCSO when they unveiled memorial signs Friday designating the interchange of Highway 65 and Highway 99 in honor of Campas. He was killed in July 2021 while responding to a domestic violence incident in Wasco. The shooter also killed his own wife and two sons and died after deputies fired bullets at him.
“For the short life he lived, what he accomplished was so far above what any of us,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said of the 35-year-old man.
It was clear Friday that Campas’ memory and loss weigh heavily on his family and the KCSO. A pall of sadness filled the air as some wiped tears while listening to remarks about the memorial’s provenance. Many etched words of remembrance onto the sign’s back.
“I love you daddy” was scrawled by Campas’ child Analissa Mae with a heart drawn next to her name. Campas has three young children: Eli, Camila Rose and Analissa Mae.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, drafted a resolution that allowed for the naming of the interchange. She prayed to God to bestow comfort upon everyone grieving his loss.
“I’d throw it all away — like, I would give all this away — to have him back and to have him continue to serve our community,” Grove said.
Highway 65 is connected to Campas because his horse lives around there — that’s why this memorial interchange holds special meaning. Youngblood lightly added Campas chose to climb off his beloved horse just to watch the signs' installation.
But for the Campas family, the signs are a reminder.
A large green, painful reminder that their son, brother, father and husband is gone.
He isn’t here to dance with his daughters or buy his mother flowers.
He isn’t here to hunt with his father or toss a football with his son.
“We are very proud but sad at the same time,” said his mother, Christine Campas.
One can only hope that pride will last for generations.
Campas’ great-great-great-grandchildren can drive by and gaze upon the monuments.
They will wonder: Who was that man?
He was a man whose impact and legacy lasted far beyond his too-short life.
