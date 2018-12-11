In explaining why he repeatedly stabbed his father in mid-November, Timothy Nelson claimed he, his mother and sisters suffered years of abuse and he wanted to protect them, according to Sheriff's Office reports.
"Timothy described he could not imagine getting a call one night that his family was dead because (his father) had lost it," an investigator wrote in reports that recently became available.
"Timothy said he would rather be the one in jail than getting the call."
Nelson's mother and sisters, however, paint a different picture of life at their southeast Bakersfield home. Nelson's mother said her son and husband argued constantly, but she was unaware of any physical abuse, the reports say.
And one of Nelson's sisters described their father as a "dominant, type-A personality," but also said she never witnessed abuse, according to the reports. She said her brother is known to use drugs and has previously been in a rehabilitation program.
Nelson, 29, regularly threw items, slammed doors, punched walls, yelled and made suicidal comments, reports say the sister told investigators. He threatened to kill his father so many times that they just ignored him, she said.
Even Nelson seemed unsure of his motive at time, the reports say. He alternated between claiming he wanted to protect the rest of the family to saying there was no good reason for his actions.
At one point, he said he wished he had just walked away.
On Nov. 16, deputies were called to property in the 1800 block of East Panama by a man identifying himself as Nelson who said he had killed his father, reports say.
Deputies located Kenneth Nelson's body in a makeshift bedroom inside a barn on the property. The 65-year-old had lived in the barn for about a year after returning home from a stint in prison, his wife said.
There were cuts and puncture wounds to his chest, neck and face. Blood had pooled behind his head and soaked through his shirt, the reports say. Two bloody knives were lying nearby.
Timothy Nelson's mother — the names of her and the sisters were redacted from the reports — told detectives her son woke her and said, "I killed Dad." She turned on the light and saw blood on his head. Shocked, she said, "Timothy, what have you done?"
He told her not to worry, he was turning himself in. Shortly afterward, he called 911 and confessed to the killing, reports say.
Charged with first-degree murder, Timothy Nelson faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
He's in custody on $1 million bail and is next due in court Feb. 25.
