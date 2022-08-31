 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'I don't win anything ever': Mossman's rewards its millionth customer for fish and chips

The usual din and bustle filled Mossman's Coffee Shop downtown when, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the atmosphere turned into something akin to a game show.

With five finalists lined up on a red carpet in front of TV camera crews, owner Rick Mossman, decked out in slacks and a tie, announced that the moment they'd all been waiting for had finally arrived.

Coronavirus Cases