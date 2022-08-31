'I don't win anything ever': Mossman's rewards its millionth customer for fish and chips

The usual din and bustle filled Mossman's Coffee Shop downtown when, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the atmosphere turned into something akin to a game show.
With five finalists lined up on a red carpet in front of TV camera crews, owner Rick Mossman, decked out in slacks and a tie, announced that the moment they'd all been waiting for had finally arrived.
One lucky winner among them had ordered Mossman's 1 millionth fish and chips meal — the signature dish for which the restaurant is famous — and that person would receive a $1,000 voucher on Princess Cruises.
But first, fourth place — the 999,997th fish and chips customer, a couple as it turned out — received a fish fry for six. Third place (999,998) won a three-day, two-night stay in Huntington Beach. Second (999,999) took home a $500 airfare voucher.
It was then that the confetti cannons went off, showering first-place winner Amanda Wilson with shiny little stars that clung to her hair and blouse. Mossman handed her a voucher good for a sea cruise.
"I don't win anything ever," she said, nervous amid all the attention and a bit sheepish in admitting it wasn't actually her idea to head to Mossman's southwest Bakersfield location Saturday night just before closing time.
Wilson goes to Mossman's for fish and chips "a lot," she said, but the idea to stop by that night originated with a friend named Rick — and he wasn't even on hand to celebrate or be celebrated.
Instead, Rick, whose last name she did not provide, was in Walker Basin, well outside of cellphone range and still unaware the two of them had won anything at all. She had no way of breaking the news to him.
Where will they travel? Probably Mexico, Wilson responded, or maybe Alaska. Hopefully soon, she said, adding, "It's exciting."
Mossman himself sounded a bit relieved at the prospect of wrapping up a promotion that has taken up the better part of a month.
For weeks, people had stopped him everywhere he went — church, the grocery store, the bank — asking about the 1 millionth customer event.
The idea for the giveaway was Mossman's, as he recalled Wednesday, but he credited his son for approving of it during an outing earlier this summer. Now there's talk of doing a similar celebration, such as the restaurant's millionth pancake order or something.
That still might happen, he said, but not yet. Not so soon after the promotions and the excitement of the final counting of tickets Sunday morning, when his girlfriend, Gayla Warren, said she got chills as the tally neared the big number.
No, Mossman said, the next event will have to wait. He and his crew haven't fully recovered from the work and the stress of it all.
"We need a couple days," he said.
Bakersfield will be waiting.