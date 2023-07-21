After watching his decades-long wife die, San Ramon man Craig Rodrigue felt a presence urging him to walk along Kern County’s Highway 58 in the pitch black.

Rodrigue began walking with a friend, holding a flashlight, and came across a family picture of their children at Christmas many years ago. Craig and his wife, Michele Rodrigue, were driving in separate cars west of General Beale Road in June 2022 when Ayana Council, 28, accelerated forward from a dirt median and struck Michele’s car. Michele’s car flipped and her life’s belongings, including the photo Craig found several hours later, were strewn across the lanes.

